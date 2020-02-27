Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Biogen by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.31.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $327.45 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.82 and a 200-day moving average of $273.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

