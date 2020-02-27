Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 22,128 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

