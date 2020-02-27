Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Insiders sold 69,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

