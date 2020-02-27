Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of FCG stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.