Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,550,753. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

