Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

