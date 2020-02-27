Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 791,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 578,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,877,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

BK opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

