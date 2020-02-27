Fmr LLC Has $198.72 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,736 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $198,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $451.43 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $313.49 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.35 and a 200-day moving average of $437.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,656. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.50.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

