Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

