American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

