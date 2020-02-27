Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NYSE:GNL opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

