Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hershey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Lear Co.
Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Lear Co.
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,078 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,078 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP
Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,765 RingCentral Inc
Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,765 RingCentral Inc
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Dollar General Corp.
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Dollar General Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report