Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hershey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

