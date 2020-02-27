Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JRO opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

