Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 732,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after buying an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,176.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 789,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,172,000 after buying an additional 727,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST opened at $65.88 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

