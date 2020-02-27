Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 882 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $35.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

