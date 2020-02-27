Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Metlife by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.