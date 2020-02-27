DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,702,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387,186 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.30% of DouYu International worth $200,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,710,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOYU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

DOYU stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

