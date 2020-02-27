First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 171,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.52.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $190.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.29 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

