First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

UL opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

