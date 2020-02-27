First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,885 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

