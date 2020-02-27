First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

