Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Boston Partners raised its stake in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,455,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.49 and a 200-day moving average of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

