Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

