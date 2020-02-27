First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,835.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 161,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 155,717 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,430,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $1,983,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

