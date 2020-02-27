Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,198 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,077 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 28.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,320 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of CGC opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.