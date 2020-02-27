Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 772,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after buying an additional 305,917 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTR stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

