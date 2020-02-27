Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $377.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.97. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

