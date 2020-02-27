Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.