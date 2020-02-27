Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

NYSE CE opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.31. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

