Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the third quarter worth $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 33.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 20.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

