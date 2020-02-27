Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 6,134 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $13.01 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

