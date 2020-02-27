Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,712 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 356,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 224,208 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

