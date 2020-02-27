Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 150.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

NYSE:CGC opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.57. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.