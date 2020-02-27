Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

