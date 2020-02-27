Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 207 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 392.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

