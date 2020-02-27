Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 167 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,758,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 222,110 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

