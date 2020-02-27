Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 9,498 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 599,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 868.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 68,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.48.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

