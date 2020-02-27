Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,608 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

