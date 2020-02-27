Cetera Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $101.67 and a 52 week high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

