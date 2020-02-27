Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085,097 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.62% of Hilton Hotels worth $194,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

