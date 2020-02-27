Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 230 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.