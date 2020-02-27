Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 355 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,802,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,917,000 after buying an additional 3,740,214 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,723,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,939,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 114,653 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

