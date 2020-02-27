Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,383,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 25.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

