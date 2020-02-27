Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 505,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,004 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $273.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

