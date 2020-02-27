Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

