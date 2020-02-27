Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of IOO opened at $51.99 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

