Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,316 shares of company stock worth $19,481,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

