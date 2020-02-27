Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 565.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

