Cetera Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in International Paper by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

