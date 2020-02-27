Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 766.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,871.43%.

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.